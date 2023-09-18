LETTER: Biden not in the race

US President Joe Biden. Picture: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS
I put my money on Joe Biden as the only candidate with the statute to beat Donald Trump in the last US election. He did indeed. That was his service to his country and the world.
As a team man Biden surrounded himself with strong people and largely repaired the damage to the international standing of the US caused by his predecessor. Despite that, I now put my money on Biden no longer being a candidate able to win an election, mainly due to his age and obviously weakening health.
The Republicans’ Nicky Haley is already well-placed to depose him given her broad appeal across party lines. Her weakness is her Cold War attitude towards China. The Democrats themselves boast a number of viable alternative candidates to Biden.
Perhaps it is a brilliant tactic of the Democrats to give the Republican candidates plenty of time to sling mud at each other. However, if they do not present an alternative candidate to Biden in time they are going to hand the election to the Republicans on a silver tray.
One can only hope the Democrats will pull a rabbit out of the hat in time. There is simply too much at stake, and not only for Americans.
Dawie Jacobs Sterrewag
