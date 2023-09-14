LETTER: Transnet yet another horror story

Transnet is broken, it will never be repaired. Just as we saw with SAA and now Eskom, the same is playing out in Transnet. Corporate governance has long gone out the window and that is not even the real problem.
It suffered a retirement problem — the skilled retired after 30 years of having bosses appointed above them through cadre development. These bosses, who literally do nothing and have no skills, are trying to run the show.
Now you have cadres running cadres, and as we all know from all the examples, collapse happens. For David Lewis to sugarcoat this by saying there are lots of skilled railway engineers running efficient railway networks on the continent, is liberal disinformation at least (“Key to SOEs is governance, but Transnet could be beyond tipping point”, September 12).
Nowhere in Africa is there an optimised efficient railway service anywhere near that provided in the rest of the world. Thirty years ago the old Transnet abandoned thousands of railway cars all over the Southern African Development Community due to dysfunctional railways systems. Lewis just needs to chat to the chaps running private trains in the region — horror stories abound.
As we saw with André de Ruyter at Eskom, when the system collapses and the state owns it there is no turnaround strategy. Ask the electricity minister — the only useful thing he does is announce what level of load-shedding is going to be imposed.
The only solution is to sell off the railway lines to users, and the power stations to companies that can run them. The longer we delay the more economic decay we will have.
Rob Tiffin Cape Town
