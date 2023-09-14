Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Remove uncaring ANC

14 September 2023 - 15:28
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

The social development minister and heads of the SA Social Security Agency and Post Bank should hang their heads in shame after the failure to pay social grants due to technical glitches at Post Bank.

The department and bank misled the nation when they indicated that the glitches had been resolved and grant recipients would receive their payments from Monday. I have been inundated with messages and calls from vulnerable beneficiaries who have not received their monies, despite standing for hours in long queues. Some were turned away at the till when trying to buy groceries because there their accounts had insufficient funds.

The minister must take full responsibility for her department’s poor showing and the chaotic scenes at many post offices, pay-points and retail outlets. This is just another indication of how the ANC government is neglecting the poorest people in this country in the most awful manner.

Such ANC incompetence and cadre deployment has crippled SA’s state-owned enterprises, and the poor are the main victims. This is a betrayal of the millions of the poorest of the poor by an uncaring government that claims to represent the poor majority of our country. It is a clarion call to all South Africans to get registered so they can remove this uncaring government in the 2024 election.

Thulani Dasa
Khayelitsha

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Sassa grant payouts hit by Postbank IT malfunction

Postbank blames system migration fault, and says glitch will be fixed by the end of Wednesday
National
1 week ago

Post Office queues grow after government vows grant payment issues are resolved

Older persons' grants were supposed to be paid on Tuesday and disability grants on Wednesday, but hundreds did not receive them
National
1 week ago

HERMAN MASHABA: Blaming load-shedding on just energy transition is ANC polls ploy

Governing party knows continued blackouts are huge threat to its electoral support
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
NOKO MASIPA: SA needs a new deal as the ANC has ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Corporates should learn from Ackerman
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: ANC was just as responsible for the ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Buthelezi was no puppet of apartheid
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Transnet yet another horror story
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: ANC and its state alter ego

Opinion / Editorials

Social grants is one government system that must not fail

Opinion

Post Office queues grow after government vows grant payment issues are resolved

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.