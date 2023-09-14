LETTER: Remove uncaring ANC

The social development minister and heads of the SA Social Security Agency and Post Bank should hang their heads in shame after the failure to pay social grants due to technical glitches at Post Bank.
The department and bank misled the nation when they indicated that the glitches had been resolved and grant recipients would receive their payments from Monday. I have been inundated with messages and calls from vulnerable beneficiaries who have not received their monies, despite standing for hours in long queues. Some were turned away at the till when trying to buy groceries because there their accounts had insufficient funds.
The minister must take full responsibility for her department’s poor showing and the chaotic scenes at many post offices, pay-points and retail outlets. This is just another indication of how the ANC government is neglecting the poorest people in this country in the most awful manner.
Such ANC incompetence and cadre deployment has crippled SA’s state-owned enterprises, and the poor are the main victims. This is a betrayal of the millions of the poorest of the poor by an uncaring government that claims to represent the poor majority of our country. It is a clarion call to all South Africans to get registered so they can remove this uncaring government in the 2024 election.
Thulani Dasa Khayelitsha
