Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Expect state to fold

14 September 2023 - 15:31
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture :ALET PRETORIUS/GALLO IMAGES
Picture :ALET PRETORIUS/GALLO IMAGES

With next year’s election looming the ANC will need the unions’ backing or it will certainly lose its majority in parliament, so expect the government to fold on the cost-cutting issue. (“Unions read riot act to state over cost-cutting plans”, September 12.

The unions have at times acted as a wrecking ball, doing little to stabilise the market and making unreasonable demands that overvalue their members’ productive worth.

The strike in the Tshwane metro indicates that the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) is blind to economic realities; the municipality simply cannot afford to increase salaries and faces the prospect of being placed under administration, which is bound to result in retrenchments.

Samwu needs to heed that possibility and get its members to show restraint for the good of the city and its ratepayers, because over and above its many other creditors  the city owes Eskom about R600m, which it is struggling to settle.

The government should rather listen to the business sector, which drives the economy and creates employment. If it gave recognition to the importance of a free-market economy this would bolster confidence and, importantly, attract sorely needed foreign investment.

SA’s economy is in dire straits, with sovereign debt reaching unmanageable proportions, collapsing municipalities, failing infrastructure and government bonds tagged as junk, all of which bodes ill for our future.

The government has taken us to the brink of a failed state.

Ted O’Connor
Albertskroon

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Unions read riot act to state over cost-cutting plans

President meets Cosatu, Saftu, Fedusa and Nactu leaders to discuss challenges
National
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
NOKO MASIPA: SA needs a new deal as the ANC has ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Corporates should learn from Ackerman
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: ANC was just as responsible for the ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Buthelezi was no puppet of apartheid
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Transnet yet another horror story
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Unions read riot act to state over cost-cutting plans

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.