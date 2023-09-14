The unions have at times acted as a wrecking ball, doing little to stabilise the market and making unreasonable demands that overvalue their members’ productive worth.
LETTER: Expect state to fold
With next year’s election looming the ANC will need the unions’ backing or it will certainly lose its majority in parliament, so expect the government to fold on the cost-cutting issue. (“Unions read riot act to state over cost-cutting plans”, September 12.
The unions have at times acted as a wrecking ball, doing little to stabilise the market and making unreasonable demands that overvalue their members’ productive worth.
The strike in the Tshwane metro indicates that the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) is blind to economic realities; the municipality simply cannot afford to increase salaries and faces the prospect of being placed under administration, which is bound to result in retrenchments.
Samwu needs to heed that possibility and get its members to show restraint for the good of the city and its ratepayers, because over and above its many other creditors the city owes Eskom about R600m, which it is struggling to settle.
The government should rather listen to the business sector, which drives the economy and creates employment. If it gave recognition to the importance of a free-market economy this would bolster confidence and, importantly, attract sorely needed foreign investment.
SA’s economy is in dire straits, with sovereign debt reaching unmanageable proportions, collapsing municipalities, failing infrastructure and government bonds tagged as junk, all of which bodes ill for our future.
The government has taken us to the brink of a failed state.
Ted O’Connor
Albertskroon
Unions read riot act to state over cost-cutting plans
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.