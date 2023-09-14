Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Corporates should learn from Ackerman

14 September 2023 - 15:45
The late Raymond Ackerman. File photo: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
The late Raymond Ackerman was not only an innovative and inspirational entrepreneur but an influential visionary of his generation (“Raymond Ackerman: the retail king with a heart”, September 7).

He was ahead of his time. Business schools advocated that a manager’s main job was to maximise shareholder value, but |Ackerman stood up for consumer rights. This was illustrated by his campaigns against monopolies, price fixing and fixed fuel prices.

Ackerman’s stance on transformation is peerless to this day in our race-torn country. He persuaded a National Party prime minister in 1969  to allow Pick n Pay to appoint the first black manager in a supermarket. If only the rest of corporate SA had emulated his wisdom, there would no need for the contentious employment equity issue in the workplace.

Sadly, corporate SA has not learned from the inimitable Mr Ackerman.

Jeffrey Mothuloe
Via email

Why everybody loved Raymond

Many words have been used to pay tribute to the Pick n Pay founder since his death last week. Perhaps the most common has been ‘kind’
Features
12 hours ago

Raymond Ackerman hailed as exceptional retailer and statesman at memorial

Pick n Pay nonexecutive director Audrey Mothupi said Ackerman was the ‘kindest and most humble and deeply caring person I have ever worked with’
National
3 days ago

CARTOON: Rest in peace, Raymond Ackerman

Friday, September 8 2023
Opinion
6 days ago

Raymond Ackerman: a retail titan who put people first

Pick n Pay founder made his supermarket chain a household name and reached across apartheid divides
National
1 week ago

OBITUARY: Raymond Ackerman: the retail king with a heart

The indomitable champion of consumer rights was ‘a profoundly decent man’
Opinion
1 week ago
