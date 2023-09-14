He was ahead of his time. Business schools advocated that a manager’s main job was to maximise shareholder value, but |Ackerman stood up for consumer rights. This was illustrated by his campaigns against monopolies, price fixing and fixed fuel prices.
Ackerman’s stance on transformation is peerless to this day in our race-torn country. He persuaded a National Party prime minister in 1969 to allow Pick n Pay to appoint the first black manager in a supermarket. If only the rest of corporate SA had emulated his wisdom, there would no need for the contentious employment equity issue in the workplace.
Sadly, corporate SA has not learned from the inimitable Mr Ackerman.
Jeffrey Mothuloe Via email
LETTER: Corporates should learn from Ackerman
