LETTER: Buthelezi was no puppet of apartheid

The normally shrewd Tom Eaton is exactly wrong about Mangosuthu Buthelezi (“Buthelezi, the warlord on whom South Africans went soft”, September 12). Far from being the puppet of apartheid, he did more than anybody else to defy grand apartheid. The ANC was happy to comply with it.
The central justification for the mad theory of apartheid was the independent Bantustans or “homelands”. This was called grand apartheid. The showpiece Bantustan was Transkei, which became “independent” under Chief Kaiser Matanzima in 1976. Matanzima had close links with the ANC through the royal family. At Matanzima’s funeral in 2003, then president Thabo Mbeki gave him fulsome praise. Stella Sigcau, who had been a prime minister in the Transkei Bantustan, was eagerly received into the ANC government in 1994 and became public enterprises minister.
By contrast, Buthelezi refused point blank to honour apartheid by accepting independence for KwaZulu. He also refused to negotiate with the apartheid government until the ANC was unbanned and Mandela released. The ANC did not fight to end apartheid; it fought to stop anybody else from ending apartheid. Its “People’s War” was aimed almost entirely at other black parties wanting to do so. It spread terror in the townships, including the roasting to death of any poor blacks who resisted it. With one exception, black parties crumbled before its onslaught. The IFP did not. Under Buthelezi, it defended itself. It fought back.
The ANC was brilliant at propaganda. Here it rang rings around the IFP, persuading a gullible world and gullible journalists such as Eaton that it was the victim, not the aggressor. Boipatong is a good example. In 1992 in the Vaal Triangle the ANC had mounted a series of bloody attacks against the IFP, including Crossroads and Zonkesizwe. The IFP retaliated at Boipatong. There is no evidence that the apartheid government was involved in any way.
Buthelezi rejected violence and sanctions to overcome apartheid. He preferred to ask for negotiation. How much better SA would be today if the ANC had followed his path from the start.
Andrew Kenny Sun Valley
LETTER: Buthelezi was no puppet of apartheid
He did more than anyone else to destroy the Bantustan fantasy
