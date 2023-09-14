LETTER: Blame yourselves, ANC

It is embarrassing that the ANC is still unashamedly hiding behind the legacy of apartheid to avoid confronting its failures. These have made the suffering of everyone in this country worse than it ever was during apartheid.
Is it an indirect admission on the ANC’s part that blacks do not have the ability to rise above the historical conditions to which they were subjected during apartheid? Are we always going to be helpless victims who depend on handouts from other races?
It has been almost 30 years since we emerged from under the cloak of colonialism and apartheid, and we have very little to show for it. What we know best is to keep on whining about what happened 30 years ago. When will this cowardly attitude stop, because it is sickening beyond imagination to those who thought, wrongly, that at last our liberators were here, only to be plunged into a dark, hopeless future.
Enough with the embarrassment, it is time to move on, and leave apartheid in the past where it belongs. Wake up, SA, we are on our own and have only seven months to decide whether the country is to swim or sink. The ball is in our court.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa Midrand
MICHAEL MORRIS: ANC’s apartheid rhetoric obscures party’s feats and solutions
