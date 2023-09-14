LETTER: ANC was just as responsible for the violence as Inkatha

The late Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
I have seen two articles in the press suggesting that Mangosuthu Buthelezi, as head of Inkatha, was evil incarnate, a “smiling assassin”, and that Inkatha was solely responsible for all the violence in Natal.
As at the time I was in the middle between Nelson Mandela and Buthelezi, I can offer a different perspective. Buthelezi was a friend of Mandela since his time at Fort Hare. He broke with the ANC over the armed struggle but refused to negotiate with the government until Mandela was released. He kept telling me that I would find that he was different to his ANC colleagues, and was right about that.
When Mandela was released from jail, he told me he wanted to meet Buthelezi. He was then prevented from doing so by the ANC in Lusaka and the local ANC in Natal which — led by its own warlord, Harry Gwala — was just as responsible for the violence there as Inkatha. That is not just my opinion; it ended up being that of Mandela too, with him declaring that “we are just as responsible for the violence as anyone else”.
Having at last met Buthelezi, Mandela also said: “We did everything we could to destroy Buthelezi and we failed.” As his ANC colleagues had told him that Inkatha had no support, which I warned him was nonsense, Mandela was surprised when Inkatha won the elections in the then Natal. Buthelezi was invited to join the government as home affairs minister. Their friendship by now well and truly renewed, Mandela insisted on entrusting the government to him whenever he and his deputy, Thabo Mbeki, were abroad.
Buthelezi could not have cared less what the ANC and its sympathisers write about him, then or now, but he did care about his friendship with Mandela, and Mandela made it clear to me that he did too. If the ANC loses its majority in the next election, several ANC officials have told me they would hope to reach an agreement with Inkatha.
Robin Renwick Former British ambassador to SA
