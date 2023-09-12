LETTER: The downside of live rugby

I find rugby a thrilling sport to watch, admittedly on TV mostly, but I do occasionally attend a game. Now that the World Cup in France has kicked off I have an observation about the future of the game as a spectator sport.
The last game I watched live was the Bulls vs Stormers at the Cape Town Stadium. A big crowd, a lovely evening and both teams at full strength. Who would have thought I would be bored? But I was. Television had insulated me from the increasingly regular stoppages when the television match official (TMO) was called upon to replay a move considered to have been a possible foul.
Play ceases, support teams rush on, bottles and all, and the players stand around waiting. Then comes the loop of footage with the suspected action, played repeatedly, all angles exposed, followed by a back-and-forth between the ref and the TMO official. If the discussion is meant to be audible for the spectators, the deficiencies of the public address system, plus the restless crowd, cancel that. If such breaks in play happened once or twice, fair enough, but it has become chronic.
In the 1960s Hollywood discovered that slow motion rendered violence all that more powerful, but replaying tackles repeatedly in slow motion becomes tiresome. Stop-start action, punctuated by brief passages of running rugby, does not thrill, it leaves spectators feeling deflated and disappointed.
Reflecting on the anticlimax the game had been for me, I wondered why watching the same match on TV would not have been boring. I concluded that the commentary, shots of the crowd and its antics and replays of previous moves retained my interest.
If this pattern continues the game of rugby will lose its edge. What will the rest of the 2023 World Cup bring? How will incidents of possible foul play be managed, both on and above the field? I hope the experience for those lucky enough to be there is not as frustrating as mine was, and that the games will be allowed to flow.
Roger Graham Meadowridge
