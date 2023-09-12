Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Reveal NGO and trade union wage gaps too

12 September 2023 - 14:39
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The move by the government to oblige businesses to disclose the details of the highest- and lowest-paid employee, average remuneration, the median remuneration, and the gap between the top 5% highest-paid employees and the bottom 5% of lowest-paid employees should also apply to NGOs and the trade union leadership (“Patel opts for balance in proposed Companies Act amendments”, August 29).

Dr Leon Jacobson
Sasolburg

Patel opts for balance in proposed Companies Act amendments

Bill proposes disclosure of the highest- and lowest-paid employees and gives shareholders more say in firms’ remuneration policies
National
1 week ago
