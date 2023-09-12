Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The move by the government to oblige businesses to disclose the details of the highest- and lowest-paid employee, average remuneration, the median remuneration, and the gap between the top 5% highest-paid employees and the bottom 5% of lowest-paid employees should also apply to NGOs and the trade union leadership (“Patel opts for balance in proposed Companies Act amendments”, August 29).
Dr Leon Jacobson Sasolburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za.
LETTER: Reveal NGO and trade union wage gaps too
Patel opts for balance in proposed Companies Act amendments
