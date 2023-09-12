Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lack of experience at the heart of Transnet’s failure

The condition of stations and railways show that nothing is being done

12 September 2023 - 15:44
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS
Being a former Transnet employee (31 years) I can certainly agree with Nicholas Woode-Smith’s letter (“Centralised failure at state-owned enterprises”, September 10).

People are employed or promoted into positions where they have absolutely zero experience or qualifications. As soon as they get the position, they in turn employ a “consultant” who supposedly has the required qualifications, but again zero experience.

To get things done people have to get out of their air-conditioned office and down to the ground and get their hands dirty. But that will never happen because they don't want to ruin their manicures, and wouldn’t know what they were looking at, anyway.

One only has to look at the condition of the stations and railways to see that nothing is being done, yet Transnet and the Passenger Rail Agency SA claim to be spending millions on repairs and maintenance.

In my opinion SA’s railways are beyond repair.

Martin Carrick
Via email

LETTER: Centralised failure at state-owned enterprises

Government’s plan for SOEs shows it has no idea how to fix mess it has caused
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Cape Town port also needs private partner

Investment essential to ensure terminal operates efficiently
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: The tail is wagging the dog

Critics of Transnet appear to be heralded, while those parties with a more sober approach seem to be relegated to the margins
Opinion
7 months ago
