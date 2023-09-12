People are employed or promoted into positions where they have absolutely zero experience or qualifications. As soon as they get the position, they in turn employ a “consultant” who supposedly has the required qualifications, but again zero experience.
LETTER: Lack of experience at the heart of Transnet’s failure
The condition of stations and railways show that nothing is being done
Being a former Transnet employee (31 years) I can certainly agree with Nicholas Woode-Smith’s letter (“Centralised failure at state-owned enterprises”, September 10).
People are employed or promoted into positions where they have absolutely zero experience or qualifications. As soon as they get the position, they in turn employ a “consultant” who supposedly has the required qualifications, but again zero experience.
To get things done people have to get out of their air-conditioned office and down to the ground and get their hands dirty. But that will never happen because they don't want to ruin their manicures, and wouldn’t know what they were looking at, anyway.
One only has to look at the condition of the stations and railways to see that nothing is being done, yet Transnet and the Passenger Rail Agency SA claim to be spending millions on repairs and maintenance.
In my opinion SA’s railways are beyond repair.
Martin Carrick
Via email
