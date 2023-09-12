Raymond and Wendy Ackerman. File photo: HETTY ZANTMAN/FINANCIAL MAIL
On a trip to Italy in June 2017 we visited the monastery of the Church of San Marco in Florence. In the room where the friars held their chapter meetings is the most beautiful fresco, The Crucifixion with the Saints by Fra Angelico, the gifted Italian Renaissance artist who lived in one of the cells.
On the wall was a plaque listing the donors who paid for the recent restoration of this famous 15th-century fresco. What astounded us was that at the head of the list were the names of Raymond and Wendy Ackerman.
To think that the deeply religious Christian subject matter of the fresco was no deterrent to the generosity of the Ackermans made it even more remarkable. A true philanthropist.
Lyn Mantle Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Ackermans’ generosity
They were donors for the restoration of a famous 15th century fresco in Florence
On a trip to Italy in June 2017 we visited the monastery of the Church of San Marco in Florence. In the room where the friars held their chapter meetings is the most beautiful fresco, The Crucifixion with the Saints by Fra Angelico, the gifted Italian Renaissance artist who lived in one of the cells.
On the wall was a plaque listing the donors who paid for the recent restoration of this famous 15th-century fresco. What astounded us was that at the head of the list were the names of Raymond and Wendy Ackerman.
To think that the deeply religious Christian subject matter of the fresco was no deterrent to the generosity of the Ackermans made it even more remarkable. A true philanthropist.
Lyn Mantle
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Raymond Ackerman: a retail titan who put people first
OBITUARY: Raymond Ackerman: the retail king with a heart
Raymond Ackerman hailed as exceptional retailer and statesman at memorial
CARTOON: Rest in peace, Raymond Ackerman
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Raymond Ackerman hailed as exceptional retailer and statesman at memorial
CARTOON: Rest in peace, Raymond Ackerman
OBITUARY: Raymond Ackerman: the retail king with a heart
Raymond Ackerman: a retail titan who put people first
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.