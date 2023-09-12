Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ackermans’ generosity

They were donors for the restoration of a famous 15th century fresco in Florence

12 September 2023 - 15:30
Raymond and Wendy Ackerman. File photo: HETTY ZANTMAN/FINANCIAL MAIL
On a trip to Italy in June 2017 we visited the monastery of the Church of San Marco in Florence. In the room where the friars held their chapter meetings is the most beautiful fresco, The Crucifixion with the Saints by Fra Angelico, the gifted Italian Renaissance artist who lived in one of the cells.

On the wall was a plaque listing the donors who paid for the recent restoration of this famous 15th-century fresco. What astounded us was that at the head of the list were the names of Raymond and Wendy Ackerman.

To think that the deeply religious Christian subject matter of the fresco was no deterrent to the generosity of the Ackermans made it even more remarkable. A true philanthropist.

Lyn Mantle 
Via email

