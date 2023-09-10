I recently applied for an SA passport renewal and amazingly, after a week I was able collect it. Randburg home affairs was functional, though filthy, with litter all over the place. How anyone works there is beyond me.
In the queue was a young African man and I asked him how he put up with the fact that he lives in a country where there is no power, the highest youth unemployment rate in the world, fuel prices that are going through the roof, and he is expected to wait in queues at unhealthy offices like this.
Even more directly, I asked why he would vote for the ANC. His response was “who else should I vote for?”. I said well, a vote for the ANC is support for more of the same. He nodded, but I am sure the logic evaded him.
Is this the psyche of our nation? I fear it is, but either way it is clear the opposition parties are not getting their message through.
Andy Clay Via email
LETTER: Vote ANC for same mess
Andy Clay
Via email
