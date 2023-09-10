LETTER: Social justice is key

Economic prosperity is the noble pursuit of every state. Though the destination is clear, the paths are as plenty as they are confusing. Ideological differences aside, servants of the people have to recognise that some methods have worked more than others.
It would be short-sighted, if not foolish, to shun these methods simply because they do not align with one’s political stances. The rule of law is the backbone of every forward-looking nation. This utopian idea that the richest of the rich and the poorest of the poor are all beholden to the same set of rules creates a strong foundation for fair play in the sectors of commerce, politics, and social affairs.
The task of common prosperity is easier to attain when all are commoners before the eyes of the law. Social justice is a key issue that a state must address before the nation can move forward. Freedom means nothing if two sets of realities exist for the liberated. Redistributive policies aimed at correcting the injustices of the past play a crucial role in affirming a common prosperity for all in the future.
The vision of the leadership is an unquestionable feature of a competent state. Real prosperity cannot be attained if it is not first seen in the mind of he who wishes to lead a nation towards it. The perception that prosperity has been achieved simply because close to a quarter of all households receive a measly grant, or that it has been achieved because some out-of-touch economic metric shows “economic growth”, demonstrates a lack of vision among the ranks of leadership.
The destination beckons those who wish to reach it, but if disagreements about which path to take continue to dominate political discourse the destination will continue to seem further away than it actually is.
Neo Malebana Ndlalane Via email
