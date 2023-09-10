Willem Cronje’s letter on the effect of appointments in the public sector based on race in the economy cannot go unchallenged (“Admit effects of race policies”, September 6). While understandable, his comments are misconceived and ill-informed.
LETTER: Political ties reign in public sector jobs
Willem Cronje’s letter on the effect of appointments in the public sector based on race in the economy cannot go unchallenged (“Admit effects of race policies”, September 6). While understandable, his comments are misconceived and ill-informed.
Appointments in the public sector are generally for the politically connected and subsequently without merit. Crucially, not only are competent whites and other minorities excluded but so are competent and highly qualified black professionals.
Many highly qualified, experienced and competent black professionals have entered the market post 1994, including CAs, engineers and MBAs, black professionals who qualified from the best universities in the country.
They are excluded from employment opportunities in the public sector because they are not politically connected. This black excellence is epitomised by the executives running the country’s biggest telecommunications company, MTN.
White folks must realise that black executives in the public sector do not represent the best the black community can offer. These are political appointees and were not appointed on merit. One just has to observe the number of black professionals who have made the illogical decision to be members of the EFF due to their disillusionment with the ruinous employment practices in the public sector.
The economy will only grow optimally if our diverse population can participate meaningfully in it. There must be no discriminatory employment practices by either government or the private sector. Unfortunately, the apartheid legacy is still very much with us as a nation.
Jeffrey Mothuloe
Via email
