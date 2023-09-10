Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Hijacking is embedded

10 September 2023 - 20:13
People stand in a passage of a hijacked building in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, September 5 2023. Picture: SHIRAAZ MOHAMED/REUTERS
How do you unlock a hijacked state? Because that is what SA is. The hijacking is endemically embedded in state structures.

The latest hijacking of urban buildings that has been brought to light by the horrific Marshalltown fire is just another chapter in the hijacking history of our country. It should be read with the Zondo reports and the mafia activities in many industrial sectors that have been extensively reported.

The Tshwane municipal strike has long since turned into a riot. Why is the government not acting forcefully to defuse the situation? Apart from the ANC benefiting politically from the DA’s dilemma, there is a control structure in place to whom continuous reports are made and whose orders are carried out.

Elements of local structures have comfortable access to provincial and national structures and pay little attention to what manifests at local level. It is just about keeping the hijacked state with its corruption bonuses in place. And the only message that has come from above is to rehire the fired.

The ANC government has an elite structure that benefits from the SA economy, either via cadre appointments or bonuses that result from hijacked structures. And the fact that no orange overalls have been handed out to senior government officials or politicians after the Zondo report is proof of how ingeniously the hijacking process is run.

Who is any wiser about who stole from Eskom? For this reason, the ANC government will do everything within its well-organised ability to win the 2024 election outright, as promised. Grants will continue to play an important electoral role. And the ANC will continue to proclaim at grassroots level that it is thanks to the party that minimum wages are adjusted so well. The ANC takes care of the voting masses.

Who will monitor the election process’ thousands of ballot boxes? Who will turn their back on the hijacking structure of the ANC? After this, who will dare to be a whistle-blower and expose electoral fraud?

An outright ANC majority in the 2024 elections would be the most important achievement of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s political career.

Joe Kleinhans
Annlin

Gauteng seeks eviction orders for hijacked buildings

The move follows a fire in an illegally occupied  building in central Johannesburg that killed at least 74 people
National
6 days ago

Panyaza Lesufi announces investigation into Joburg fire

Inquiry to be headed by retired judge Sisi Khampepe ‘must not be influenced by politics or cover-ups’
National
5 days ago

MARK BARNES: Joburg is in very serious trouble but not yet dead

Whatever we do to salvage the city and make it work every day will not be an easy job
Opinion
3 days ago

LAEL BETHLEHEM: Joburg has hit rock bottom — we need a new plan

It is time for politicians to sit down with well-intentioned private sector players and acknowledge that things simply cannot go on like this
Opinion
1 week ago
