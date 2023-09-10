Even considering centralising the ownership of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), as reported by Thando Maeko, shows that the government truly has no idea how to fix the mess it has caused (“Cabinet to weigh centralised ownership of SOEs” September 6). Or, it simply doesn’t care.
The root of the problems plaguing Eskom, the SABC, Transnet, Denel, the Post Office and SAA (the list goes on) can all be found in the actions of central planners who use these institutions as tools to exploit, loot and control.
While private enterprise is inherently incentivised to do well, SOEs can always rely on receiving subsidies and government-backed loans. There’s no accountability. And in the case where there are state-mandated monopolies (electricity), there is no competition or alternatives.
In what world is putting incompetently run state enterprises under a single state-run entity going to solve matters? All it will accomplish is centralising incompetence, corruption and failure.
At least there is a possibility of decent leadership under decentralised parastatals. Under a single central planner there will be no possibility of even an accidentally good manager.
We should be decentralising our parastatals even more. We should be privatising Eskom, the Post Office, SABC, SAA and most other SOEs.
There needs to be less central planning and less state-intervention across the board. Not more. Centralisation is the poison that will further destroy the economy. Not the cure. We should be fighting this move tooth and nail.
Nicholas Woode-Smith Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Centralised failure at state-owned enterprises
Eskom, the SABC, Transnet, Denel, the Post Office and SAA are all dragged down by central planners
Even considering centralising the ownership of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), as reported by Thando Maeko, shows that the government truly has no idea how to fix the mess it has caused (“Cabinet to weigh centralised ownership of SOEs” September 6). Or, it simply doesn’t care.
The root of the problems plaguing Eskom, the SABC, Transnet, Denel, the Post Office and SAA (the list goes on) can all be found in the actions of central planners who use these institutions as tools to exploit, loot and control.
While private enterprise is inherently incentivised to do well, SOEs can always rely on receiving subsidies and government-backed loans. There’s no accountability. And in the case where there are state-mandated monopolies (electricity), there is no competition or alternatives.
In what world is putting incompetently run state enterprises under a single state-run entity going to solve matters? All it will accomplish is centralising incompetence, corruption and failure.
At least there is a possibility of decent leadership under decentralised parastatals. Under a single central planner there will be no possibility of even an accidentally good manager.
We should be decentralising our parastatals even more. We should be privatising Eskom, the Post Office, SABC, SAA and most other SOEs.
There needs to be less central planning and less state-intervention across the board. Not more. Centralisation is the poison that will further destroy the economy. Not the cure. We should be fighting this move tooth and nail.
Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Cabinet to weigh centralised ownership of SOEs
Global lenders offer billions in loans for Eskom grid expansion
Gordhan ordered to decide on Mango sale within 30 days
Stage 6 power cuts are ‘short-term pain’, says Cyril Ramaphosa
Transnet looks to disposals to raise R50bn for maintenance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Transnet looks to disposals to raise R50bn for maintenance
ANC gives itself nine months to clean up its act
IMF number two Gita Gopinath warns of SA debt spiral
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.