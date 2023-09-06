Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Wishful thinking, kind of

06 September 2023 - 15:54
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The government — really the ANC, and therefore imbued with the dirigiste fantasy that by ordering something from on high it will automatically happen — has just discovered that you cannot fix Eskom simply by wishing for it. It thought (if that’s the right word) that André De Ruyter could be ignored and that a minister of electricity could make things right.

It also imagined (as it has when it comes to everything from the roads to water reticulation) that maintenance isn’t really that important. Just to make sure, it also suspended pollution regulations, which were constraining the performance of coal-fired power stations. 

The minister assured us only a few months ago that we would see an end to load-shedding. At least, so he hoped, until after the election. He now tells us to prepare for indefinite stage 6. Like his predecessors he’s also now in “constant communication with Eskom’s senior management”.

He thought he was “fixing things” by being photographed visiting power stations. Now he’s hoping someone else will clean up the mess. No-one who knows how things work in the real world is the least bit surprised.

Michael Fridjhon
Parktown

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Stage 6 power cuts are ‘short-term pain’, says Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa told MPs that electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has briefed him on processes under way at Eskom
National
5 hours ago

Stage 6 load-shedding returns ‘until further notice’

Eskom says breakdowns and an increase in planned maintenance are behind ramp up of power cuts
National
1 day ago

Former Eskom boss Jan Oberholzer appointed chair of renewables firm

The company says Oberholzer will provide guidance as it aims to develop at least 5GW of renewable energy
National
10 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
RONAK GOPALDAS AND RYAN CUMMINGS: Coup contagion ...
Opinion
2.
CHRIS GILMOUR: These Brics won’t fly
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Rugby World Cup fever trumps ‘Madiba’ ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
IAN BREMMER: Brics+ want agency to pursue their ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Landlords, where are we without them?
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Kusile units could start generating again in October

National

Despite delays, government is ramping up energy procurement, says Ramokgopa

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.