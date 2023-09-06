LETTER: Wishful thinking, kind of

Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The government — really the ANC, and therefore imbued with the dirigiste fantasy that by ordering something from on high it will automatically happen — has just discovered that you cannot fix Eskom simply by wishing for it. It thought (if that’s the right word) that André De Ruyter could be ignored and that a minister of electricity could make things right.
It also imagined (as it has when it comes to everything from the roads to water reticulation) that maintenance isn’t really that important. Just to make sure, it also suspended pollution regulations, which were constraining the performance of coal-fired power stations.
The minister assured us only a few months ago that we would see an end to load-shedding. At least, so he hoped, until after the election. He now tells us to prepare for indefinite stage 6. Like his predecessors he’s also now in “constant communication with Eskom’s senior management”.
He thought he was “fixing things” by being photographed visiting power stations. Now he’s hoping someone else will clean up the mess. No-one who knows how things work in the real world is the least bit surprised.
Michael Fridjhon Parktown
