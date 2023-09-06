LETTER: Tougher stance needed over illegal immigrants

The Beitbridge border fence between SA and Zimbabwe. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi
I take issue with Tristen Taylor’s take on the far right of the political spectrum in Europe (“Europe’s far-right is storming to power”, September 4). I sympathise with those who take a stand against the more woke elements of various governments.
Why should ordinary, hard-working people be required to support in their midst the hordes of those fleeing their own unsuccessful governments? In SA, why should we allow undocumented and illegal immigrants from the failed or failing states to our north to stay here and compete with our own people for jobs and hospital beds, particularly when they have no skills that will benefit our economy?
All these unwanted people should be rounded up and put into secure, minimalist camps, with space for them to grow vegetables for their own sustenance, and then interviewed to determine what — if anything — they can contribute to SA. If it is determined that they offer no benefit to us, they should be returned whence they came. Perhaps then when they get home they will take steps to rectify the governance of their own countries instead of being a burden on others.
In Europe, the British government is being overwhelmed by those fleeing across the channel, while Italy and Greece are also deluged with unwanted people from North Africa and the Middle East. Many of these are Muslims, who in the past have made no attempt to integrate into their host cultures but congregate in ghettos. In Israel they recently engaged in internal sectarian riots and the destruction of property.
In Scandinavian countries these hosted émigrés are beginning to agitate against segments of their host cultures, and there has been an understandable backlash over Muslims being favoured for social benefits and being allowed to build mosques and madrasas.
In Iraq, Iran and other Muslim countries, Christians, Hindus and Buddhists are not allowed to establish their own places of worship, or in many cases hold anything other than secret religious meetings.
Robert Stone Via email
