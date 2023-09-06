LETTER: Rugby bridge-building shows the way for SA

Police officers hold the national flag during the official Springbok send-off function at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, in this August 12 2023 file photo. Picture: SYDNEY SEHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
I am excited about our inclusive Springbok team that is about to compete in the Rugby World Cup in France, which is embraced by all patriotic citizens (“Rugby World Cup fever trumps ‘Madiba’ version”, September 6). No old flags any more, and no longer talk of quota players. We have made progress in sport because political realities have forced us together.
As late as 1984 I had to convince the late Danie Craven to send a Barbarian rugby team consisting of seven black players, seven white players and seven brown players to Germany. The team was ahead of its time and there was criticism abroad, in SA and even among some of the more conservative white players in the team. I played for my German club team against the Barbarians in Bonn. Bridges were built internally and externally.
Just 11 years later, in 1995, Nelson Mandela united our country around the Rugby World Cup. He received criticism from his own people given that there was only one black player in the team. Yet once again bridges were built internally and externally.
Today, two decades later, we reap the benefit of those early bridge-building exercises. Progress in other fields has been inconsistent and slow. Much work still lies ahead.
If such progress could be achieved despite opposition in the field of sport, it could also be achieved in other areas. There are indications that that same spirit is bringing people together on community level.
People are talking and working together across historical divisions. Potholes are being repaired and towns are given facelifts. It sets an example to politicians who are still involved in an ideological power play.
South Africans are tired of politicians who only serve their own interests and point fingers. Politicians must develop vision, step out of their own little camps and reach out across historical divides in the run-up to the next election. There is a moderate majority that must be identified and built up as the highest priority. Red lights are flickering on the horizon.
May the Rugby World Cup in France bind us together like in 1995 and flow over into the 2024 election.
Dawie Jacobs Sterrewag
