Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lies about Lady R abound

06 September 2023 - 16:34
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Russian cargo ship, Lady R, anchored in the Simon’s Town naval base, December 8 2022. Picture: DIE BURGER/JACO MARAIS/GALLO IMAGES
The Russian cargo ship, Lady R, anchored in the Simon’s Town naval base, December 8 2022. Picture: DIE BURGER/JACO MARAIS/GALLO IMAGES

As both the DA and Business Day’s Thanda Maeko have reliably reported, the terms on which the presidential panel appointed to investigate the Lady R saga have not been made public, and an edited version of its report is all President Cyril Ramaphosa has released (“Ramaphosa says SA vindicated in US accusation on Russian weapons”, September 3).

In fact, the wording of Maeko’s report, when she says the panel “was tasked with establishing who was aware of the cargo ship’s arrival; whether cargo was loaded or offloaded...” indicates to me that Ramaphosa was looking for the whistle-blower, rather than seeking to uncover the truth. The president’s claim that SA has been “vindicated” is nonsense. 

The Financial Mail’s Justice Malala also wrote nonsense in his column (“Why the US ambassador must quit”, September 5). All that we as SA citizens have received from our government is a summary of the report of a commission Ramaphosa himself appointed.

All the circumstances lead me, and any reasonable person, to believe that armament supplies of some sort were in fact shipped to Russia on the Lady R. Ramaphosa’s pretence that SA is neutral in the war Russia has waged against Ukraine is false.

The ANC is supporting a war waged by a dictatorship against a country that is an innocent victim of that war. The party is a disgrace. We need a new government.

John Price
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Why the Lady R report doesn’t add up

In the absence of facts, sceptics will believe that Ramaphosa is attempting to hide another example of his administration’s eye-watering incompetence
Opinion
10 hours ago

Lady R report leaves more questions than answers

The report fails to clarify the details surrounding the armaments on the vessel
National
9 hours ago

Executive report on Lady R docking in Simon’s Town provides more detail

Ramaphosa releases the executive summary on Tuesday
National
17 hours ago

READ IN FULL: Brics focused on global reforms; no evidence of Lady R weapons

Ramaphosa reports back on Brics summit and Lady R report in address to the nation
National
2 days ago

US must recall Reuben Brigety after Lady R probe disputes claims, SACP says

The SACP says Brigety’s baseless accusations had a damaging effect on SA’s currency, economy and standing in the world
National
5 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
RONAK GOPALDAS AND RYAN CUMMINGS: Coup contagion ...
Opinion
2.
CHRIS GILMOUR: These Brics won’t fly
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Rugby World Cup fever trumps ‘Madiba’ ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
IAN BREMMER: Brics+ want agency to pursue their ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Landlords, where are we without them?
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Ramaphosa says SA vindicated in US accusation on Russian weapons

National

EDITORIAL: Why the Lady R report doesn’t add up

Opinion / Editorials

Lady R report leaves more questions than answers

National

Executive report on Lady R docking in Simon’s Town provides more detail

National

READ IN FULL: Brics focused on global reforms; no evidence of Lady R weapons

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.