The Russian cargo ship, Lady R, anchored in the Simon’s Town naval base, December 8 2022. Picture: DIE BURGER/JACO MARAIS/GALLO IMAGES
As both the DA and Business Day’s Thanda Maeko have reliably reported, the terms on which the presidential panel appointed to investigate the Lady R saga have not been made public, and an edited version of its report is all President Cyril Ramaphosa has released (“Ramaphosa says SA vindicated in US accusation on Russian weapons”, September 3).
In fact, the wording of Maeko’s report, when she says the panel “was tasked with establishing who was aware of the cargo ship’s arrival; whether cargo was loaded or offloaded...” indicates to me that Ramaphosa was looking for the whistle-blower, rather than seeking to uncover the truth. The president’s claim that SA has been “vindicated” is nonsense.
The Financial Mail’s Justice Malala also wrote nonsense in his column (“Why the US ambassador must quit”, September 5). All that we as SA citizens have received from our government is a summary of the report of a commission Ramaphosa himself appointed.
All the circumstances lead me, and any reasonable person, to believe that armament supplies of some sort were in fact shipped to Russia on the Lady R. Ramaphosa’s pretence that SA is neutral in the war Russia has waged against Ukraine is false.
The ANC is supporting a war waged by a dictatorship against a country that is an innocent victim of that war. The party is a disgrace. We need a new government.
John Price Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Lies about Lady R abound
As both the DA and Business Day’s Thanda Maeko have reliably reported, the terms on which the presidential panel appointed to investigate the Lady R saga have not been made public, and an edited version of its report is all President Cyril Ramaphosa has released (“Ramaphosa says SA vindicated in US accusation on Russian weapons”, September 3).
In fact, the wording of Maeko’s report, when she says the panel “was tasked with establishing who was aware of the cargo ship’s arrival; whether cargo was loaded or offloaded...” indicates to me that Ramaphosa was looking for the whistle-blower, rather than seeking to uncover the truth. The president’s claim that SA has been “vindicated” is nonsense.
The Financial Mail’s Justice Malala also wrote nonsense in his column (“Why the US ambassador must quit”, September 5). All that we as SA citizens have received from our government is a summary of the report of a commission Ramaphosa himself appointed.
All the circumstances lead me, and any reasonable person, to believe that armament supplies of some sort were in fact shipped to Russia on the Lady R. Ramaphosa’s pretence that SA is neutral in the war Russia has waged against Ukraine is false.
The ANC is supporting a war waged by a dictatorship against a country that is an innocent victim of that war. The party is a disgrace. We need a new government.
John Price
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
EDITORIAL: Why the Lady R report doesn’t add up
Lady R report leaves more questions than answers
Executive report on Lady R docking in Simon’s Town provides more detail
READ IN FULL: Brics focused on global reforms; no evidence of Lady R weapons
US must recall Reuben Brigety after Lady R probe disputes claims, SACP says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Ramaphosa says SA vindicated in US accusation on Russian weapons
EDITORIAL: Why the Lady R report doesn’t add up
Lady R report leaves more questions than answers
Executive report on Lady R docking in Simon’s Town provides more detail
READ IN FULL: Brics focused on global reforms; no evidence of Lady R weapons
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.