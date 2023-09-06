LETTER: Landlords, where are we without them?

The dilapidated Vannin Court building, one of many hijacked buildings in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
To Tom Eaton I would say this: itis not the town planners who have gone, but landlords (“Where have all the town planners gone?”, September 5). Theprima faciementality has been to demonise landlords and to indulge tenants: landlords are presumed to be ruthless profiteers while tenants are taken to be their innocent victims.
This perspective has dominated law-making, political pronouncements and the judiciary for some 25 years now, justified on the basis that the race-based profile of property ownership in our cities had to be reversed. These days no lobby group openly sides with the landlord sector nor condemns antisocial tenants.
The first round of consequences is now at hand: landlords would rather operateincognito than be stigmatised by the dominant narrative and the law. For the state, that unfortunately means a landlord cannot be negotiated with, made to pay property tax, or be convicted of building code violations.
For progressives it means acknowledging that their original cause has been lost: low-income tenants in our inner cities are now far worse off than when under the supervision of their formal sector landlords. They have been abandoned absolutely, to invisible cash lords and an urban environment no-one cares for. Worse, these now truly exploited families can no longer be reached by any policy proposals.
What is to be done? For the next, say, 25 years, this morally loaded preconception must be neutralised. It means those in power must accept, and affirm, that landlords play a highly valued and indispensable role in the proper functioning of our urban systems, and that the only urban transformation worth having is that achieved within a functioning city.
Landlords provide shelter and protect property values, even if only in their own best interest. Without a visible and regulated layer of property owners urban policy is of absolutely no force, no matter how nuanced or well financed.
Tenants should not be selected on income level alone, but with reference to a wider set of circumstances and individual conduct. That means being neighbourly, tidy and paying one’s rent.
Only thus can inner cities be turned around and thrive — and that is free advice coming from a town planner.
Jens Kuhn Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Landlords, where are we without them?
To Tom Eaton I would say this: it is not the town planners who have gone, but landlords (“Where have all the town planners gone?”, September 5). The prima facie mentality has been to demonise landlords and to indulge tenants: landlords are presumed to be ruthless profiteers while tenants are taken to be their innocent victims.
This perspective has dominated law-making, political pronouncements and the judiciary for some 25 years now, justified on the basis that the race-based profile of property ownership in our cities had to be reversed. These days no lobby group openly sides with the landlord sector nor condemns antisocial tenants.
The first round of consequences is now at hand: landlords would rather operate incognito than be stigmatised by the dominant narrative and the law. For the state, that unfortunately means a landlord cannot be negotiated with, made to pay property tax, or be convicted of building code violations.
For progressives it means acknowledging that their original cause has been lost: low-income tenants in our inner cities are now far worse off than when under the supervision of their formal sector landlords. They have been abandoned absolutely, to invisible cash lords and an urban environment no-one cares for. Worse, these now truly exploited families can no longer be reached by any policy proposals.
What is to be done? For the next, say, 25 years, this morally loaded preconception must be neutralised. It means those in power must accept, and affirm, that landlords play a highly valued and indispensable role in the proper functioning of our urban systems, and that the only urban transformation worth having is that achieved within a functioning city.
Landlords provide shelter and protect property values, even if only in their own best interest. Without a visible and regulated layer of property owners urban policy is of absolutely no force, no matter how nuanced or well financed.
Tenants should not be selected on income level alone, but with reference to a wider set of circumstances and individual conduct. That means being neighbourly, tidy and paying one’s rent.
Only thus can inner cities be turned around and thrive — and that is free advice coming from a town planner.
Jens Kuhn
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
TOM EATON: Where have all the town planners gone?
City of Joburg tech detected CBD blaze, says mayor Kabelo Gwamanda
Disaster unit could speed up identifying bodies from Joburg CBD fire, pathologist says
Panyaza Lesufi announces investigation into Joburg fire
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba calls for safety checks after Joburg building fire tragedy
Gauteng seeks eviction orders for hijacked buildings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
TOM EATON: Where have all the town planners gone?
WATCH: ‘We weren’t allowed to see her’: Distraught families identify victims of ...
Mortuary logistics delay identification of Joburg CBD fire victims
Ramaphosa on why South Africans should continue to vote for the ANC
Questions raised about role of tardy inspections after deadly Joburg CBD fire
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.