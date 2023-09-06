The bigger problem is rulings that take more than three months to be delivered. To be sure, sometimes there are good reasons for such delays, but if justice delayed is justice denied something must be done about long-outstanding court decisions. And it should not just be about holding tardy judges accountable; one also needs to consider the people involved in such cases. They are left in limbo, and that is not fair.
LETTER: Hold tardy judges accountable
It is unusual for court decisions to take 10 years or more. Outstanding judgments like those of retired judge Anton van Zyl are surely the exception (“Retired KZN judge reported to the Judicial Conduct Committee for late judgments”, September 4).
The bigger problem is rulings that take more than three months to be delivered. To be sure, sometimes there are good reasons for such delays, but if justice delayed is justice denied something must be done about long-outstanding court decisions. And it should not just be about holding tardy judges accountable; one also needs to consider the people involved in such cases. They are left in limbo, and that is not fair.
Why can court decisions that are outstanding for more than three months not automatically be referred for a decision on the record by two judges of the same division? That way justice will be done, and seen to be done, and it might just spur on fellow judges to make timely decisions.
Reid Corin
Via email
Retired KZN judge reported to the Judicial Conduct Committee for late judgments
