LETTER: Admit effects of race policies

Economy is suffering because competent people were the wrong colour

06 September 2023 - 16:10
African Rainbow Minerals chairman Patrice Motsepe. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Business person Patrice Motsepe has expressed frustration at the declining performance of Transnet (“Patrice Motsepe’s ARM feels squeeze of softer commodity markets”, September 4). He says we cannot afford to “play around” — we need experienced people who grew up in the organisation.

Will we ever hear leaders like Motsepe go a bit further and admit that we had competent, experienced people in 1994 but that unfortunately they were the wrong colour and were discarded? This admission would help us turn around our deteriorating economy if it opens the door to appointing people on merit rather than colour.

Yes, it’s a bit late in the day and many competent whites and other minorities have retired or emigrated. However, some may return or decide to remain here if we abandon race as the major criterion for government office.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

