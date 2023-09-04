Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Re-educate ANC, Chinese style

The ANC government should have taken a leaf out of the book of its best friend, China’s Communist Party

04 September 2023 - 18:06
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
The ANC hiked public service pay more than 7% when the budgeted increase was 1.5%. Now it has run out of money to pay them.

However, in eThekwini the municipal manager, Musa Mbele, got a 66% pay rise this year while there is a rates boycott protesting against lack of service.

The ANC government should have taken a leaf out of the book of its best friend, China’s Communist Party. Since the property bubble burst, municipal funds are scarce. No problem: all municipal workers had their pay cut by 20%.

Here government uses our rates and taxes to in effect bribe government employees to keep voting ANC. The Chinese would call that “welfarism” and sentence any troublemakers to re-education.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

