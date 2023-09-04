Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Leadership on merit

Elect leaders based on competence, not gender and race

04 September 2023 - 17:12
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/Felix Pergande
Picture: 123RF/Felix Pergande

In his most recent column, Peter Bruce commented on the multiparty charter’s decision to wait before identifying their presidential candidate (“Moonshot pact needs an election face and right now”, August 31).

He writes that “the candidate leader, a potential president ... has to be a black person and, given the society we live in, a man”. He then appears to suggest that the IFP’s Velenkosini Hlabisa, as the “most senior black leader of a political party in the pact” (a person he knows nothing about apart from the fact that he is backed by the Freedom Front Plus) could be a suitable choice for leader.

It is becoming clear why Bruce’s track record on presidential endorsements has been as poor as it has. It is hardly a surprise that SA has been treading water for four years under President Cyril Ramaphosa (his preferred option at the time).

Analysts who looked at detailed data of Ramaphosa’s track record and performance warned us at the time.

Maybe it is time to select our leaders on the basis of competence, rather than on the basis of gender and race.

Rolf Endres
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

REX VAN SCHALKWYK: The ANC and race classification

Without a definition of the term ‘black’, the proposed water regulations are meaningless
Opinion
2 months ago

PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa has lost the West, all because Putin is paying ANC salaries

SA is suffering from a dearth of competent diplomats who understand foreign policy
Opinion
4 months ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Between the raised fist and the middle finger

Millions are frustrated by the failures of democracy and the prevailing form of capitalism
Opinion
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
LETTER: A better solution than living with ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: A point about plastic packaging control
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Re-educate ANC, Chinese style
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Surprising EFF findings
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Coup lessons for ANC
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Parliament to hold executive authority to account

Politics

Vanuatu gets new prime minister amid China-US rivalry

World / Asia

AYABONGA CAWE: Decoy narratives overlook drivers of urban decay in SA cities

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.