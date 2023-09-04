He writes that “the candidate leader, a potential president ... has to be a black person and, given the society we live in, a man”. He then appears to suggest that the IFP’s Velenkosini Hlabisa, as the “most senior black leader of a political party in the pact” (a person he knows nothing about apart from the fact that he is backed by the Freedom Front Plus) could be a suitable choice for leader.
It is becoming clear why Bruce’s track record on presidential endorsements has been as poor as it has. It is hardly a surprise that SA has been treading water for four years under President Cyril Ramaphosa (his preferred option at the time).
Analysts who looked at detailed data of Ramaphosa’s track record and performance warned us at the time.
Maybe it is time to select our leaders on the basis of competence, rather than on the basis of gender and race.
Rolf Endres Via email
LETTER: Leadership on merit
Elect leaders based on competence, not gender and race
