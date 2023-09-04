Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Coup lessons for ANC

Is the SANDF deliberately emasculated to keep it tame?

04 September 2023 - 17:31
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Does the ANC’s radar extend as far as the Equator? If it does, I wonder if it is at all worried about the recent military coup in Gabon (the eighth in Africa in the past three years).

Could it be that the SA National Defence Force is deliberately emasculated by the government, for obvious reasons?

Bernard Benson
Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

SANDF units on standby to deploy at illegal mines

Security experts recommend co-ordinated operations by the defence force and the SAPS Special Task Force
National
6 days ago

SA and China in military talks ahead of Brics Summit

SANDF chief holding bilateral talks with his counterparts in China
National
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
LETTER: A better solution than living with ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: A point about plastic packaging control
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Re-educate ANC, Chinese style
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Surprising EFF findings
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Coup lessons for ANC
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.