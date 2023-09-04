Does the ANC’s radar extend as far as the Equator? If it does, I wonder if it is at all worried about the recent military coup in Gabon (the eighth in Africa in the past three years).
Could it be that the SA National Defence Force is deliberately emasculated by the government, for obvious reasons?
Bernard Benson Parklands
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Coup lessons for ANC
Is the SANDF deliberately emasculated to keep it tame?
Does the ANC’s radar extend as far as the Equator? If it does, I wonder if it is at all worried about the recent military coup in Gabon (the eighth in Africa in the past three years).
Could it be that the SA National Defence Force is deliberately emasculated by the government, for obvious reasons?
Bernard Benson
Parklands
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
SANDF units on standby to deploy at illegal mines
SA and China in military talks ahead of Brics Summit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.