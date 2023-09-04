However, absent from her excellent piece was the difference between our current linear plastic economy (landfill) versus a circular waste economy (composting) in terms of job creation: 200 times more for the latter.
Has the jury given up and gone home?
Andrew Pollock Constantia
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: A point about plastic packaging control
A circular waste economy (composting) is better at job creation
Lorren de Kock summed up the sordid state of our management of plastic packaging (“Vested interests should not be allowed to derail plastics treaty”, August 31).
However, absent from her excellent piece was the difference between our current linear plastic economy (landfill) versus a circular waste economy (composting) in terms of job creation: 200 times more for the latter.
Has the jury given up and gone home?
Andrew Pollock
Constantia
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Tsunamis of trash put Bali’s vital tourism industry at risk
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.