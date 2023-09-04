Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A point about plastic packaging control

A circular waste economy (composting) is better at job creation

04 September 2023 - 18:16
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF / SOMCHAI RAKIN
Picture: 123RF / SOMCHAI RAKIN

Lorren de Kock summed up the sordid state of our management of plastic packaging (“Vested interests should not be allowed to derail plastics treaty”, August 31).

However, absent from her excellent piece was the difference between our current linear plastic economy (landfill) versus a circular waste economy (composting) in terms of job creation: 200 times more for the latter.

Has the jury given up and gone home?

Andrew Pollock
Constantia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Tsunamis of trash put Bali’s vital tourism industry at risk

About 1,000 illegal open dump sites pollute the island’s waters and litter piles up on Bali’s shores and pavements
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
LETTER: A better solution than living with ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: A point about plastic packaging control
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Re-educate ANC, Chinese style
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Surprising EFF findings
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Coup lessons for ANC
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.