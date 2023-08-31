LETTER: Unisa critic gets facts wrong

There has been a lot of undue brouhaha in the media since the announcement by higher education, science & innovation minister Blade Nzimande that he is contemplating putting the University of SA (Unisa) under administration.
This period has seen a mushrooming of articles in the media, many of which are characterised by misplaced attacks against the university. Some even have the temerity to cite challenges not of Unisa’s making as a cause of what they perceive to be the problem in the institution.
While we respect the right of every citizen to express an opinion about Unisa, a national asset, and to offer a critique where they deem it necessary, it is our considered view that this should be done fairly, objectively and based on facts. Articles such as Stacey’s are ill-informed and put a huge and unwarranted burden and blame on Unisa for a system it did not institute. Furthermore, it is injurious to our academics, scholars, students and alumni.
For starters, the assertion by Stacey that incentives solely drive low-quality research is an oversimplification. The attempt to even link this assertion with research output at Unisa is misguided. A more nuanced understanding is necessary to project an accurate image of Unisa and its ongoing efforts to uphold academic and research excellence.
The current incentive system is a system of the higher education department. Yet Stacey suggests that Unisa’s institutional perceived and concocted decline is linked to a boom in research metrics and implies a causal relationship between the two. This is really a simplification of a complex situation.
Contrary to many false assertions out there, Unisa has made substantial progress in research and innovation, as evidenced by several external and credible scientific ranking systems. The latest ones, the 2023 Webometrics and Shanghai Rankings, placing us in the top 10 universities in the country.
The university’s achievements and contributions to research and innovation therefore cannot be overlooked. Ditto its commitment and dedication to maintaining its position as a reputable leader and esteemed institution of higher learning.
The many national and international recognitions and awards bestowed on the institution and its academics, including the prestigious ZAIRI International Award for Excellence in Research Impact, attest to the indelible mark left by Unisa academics in the global research space.
The exponential increases in the number of Unisa academics accepted as NRF-rated researchers provides testimony of our stature as serious player in this space. All these accolades we accept and embrace unashamedly. We earned them through hard work and dedication.
So, why unfairly juxtapose the perceived institutional decline with its success in research metrics? This is simply incorrect, this implying that there is first a decline and direct causative relationship between this concocted decline and research incentives. It is akin to comparing apples with watermelons.
Worse still, focusing solely on institutional challenges without considering the institution’s accomplishments paints an incomplete picture and undermines Unisa’s well-deserved upward research trajectory.
Stacey’s attempts to connect Unisa’s management structure and academic culture to its supposed downfall is malicious, to say the least. Such a connection lacks substantial evidence and is ignorant of the broader dynamics of higher education institutions.
Institutional challenges often stem from multifaceted factors beyond just one variable. Thus, attacking Unisa’s management and academic culture and twinning it to an incentive programme is an argument that cannot be sustained.
Neil Thomas Stacey's article is one such example ("Academic incentives at the heart of Unisa's malaise", August 29). Actually, no objectivity should be expected from a bitter former Unisa employee who left under controversial circumstances.
Prof Thenjiwe Meyiwa
Unisa vice-principal for research, postgraduate studies, innovation & commercialisation.
