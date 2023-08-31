LETTER: Ramaphosa, recuse yourself from public protector decision

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka. File picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
The appointment of the next public protector carries momentous implications for the integrity of our democratic institutions and the faith citizens place in them. Hence, the matter requires a meticulous regard for propriety and legal acumen.
It is therefore with profound concern that I note that advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has made it onto the shortlist for the role (“Gcaleka has foot in the door to replace Mkhwebane as public protector”, August 29). In recent public interviews she manifested lapses in her understanding of elemental legal principles, discrepancies that are nothing short of disconcerting for a role that is pivotal to safeguarding the rule of law.
Further exacerbating these reservations is the fact that Gcaleka recently cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa in her Phala Phala investigation. Should the president proceed with her appointment it would not only incite concerns over the integrity of the process but may also be construed as a quid pro quo, thereby undermining public confidence in both the office of the public protector and the presidency.
Precedence in this matter is also instructive. Recall the legal contention surrounding former president Jacob Zuma’s appointment of the judge to lead the state capture commission, which led to a judicial intervention mandating the deputy president to oversee the appointment. It would be judicious for the current president to voluntarily recuse himself from the selection process to preclude any perception of bias or impropriety.
Given the gravity of the situation it is incumbent upon those vested with the power of appointment to ensure that the chosen candidate embodies impeccable legal acumen, unwavering ethical standards and an untarnished reputation. Such measures are essential to ensure that the office of the public protector remains an unimpeachable bastion of justice and equity.
Rozario Brown Mouille Point
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Ramaphosa, recuse yourself from public protector decision
Kholeka Gcaleka’s ruling in favour of the president makes him the wrong person to appoint her
The appointment of the next public protector carries momentous implications for the integrity of our democratic institutions and the faith citizens place in them. Hence, the matter requires a meticulous regard for propriety and legal acumen.
It is therefore with profound concern that I note that advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has made it onto the shortlist for the role (“Gcaleka has foot in the door to replace Mkhwebane as public protector”, August 29). In recent public interviews she manifested lapses in her understanding of elemental legal principles, discrepancies that are nothing short of disconcerting for a role that is pivotal to safeguarding the rule of law.
Further exacerbating these reservations is the fact that Gcaleka recently cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa in her Phala Phala investigation. Should the president proceed with her appointment it would not only incite concerns over the integrity of the process but may also be construed as a quid pro quo, thereby undermining public confidence in both the office of the public protector and the presidency.
Precedence in this matter is also instructive. Recall the legal contention surrounding former president Jacob Zuma’s appointment of the judge to lead the state capture commission, which led to a judicial intervention mandating the deputy president to oversee the appointment. It would be judicious for the current president to voluntarily recuse himself from the selection process to preclude any perception of bias or impropriety.
Given the gravity of the situation it is incumbent upon those vested with the power of appointment to ensure that the chosen candidate embodies impeccable legal acumen, unwavering ethical standards and an untarnished reputation. Such measures are essential to ensure that the office of the public protector remains an unimpeachable bastion of justice and equity.
Rozario Brown
Mouille Point
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
National Assembly votes on public protector’s fate
ATM files legal challenge to public protector report on Phala Phala
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
DA calls for reopening of public protector applications
Gcaleka has foot in the door to replace Mkhwebane as public protector
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.