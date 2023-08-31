The next day Supergroup CEO Peter Mountford was quoted as saying that road trucking coal to Maputo rather than Durban to save on transport wasn’t a long-term solution. Low-value commodities require efficient rail links and ports to be viable.
The Richards Bay coal line and terminal should be processing between 80Mt and 90Mt of coal per year as well as other minerals such as chrome. Yet the annual coal export trend is 50Mt, of which a big amount has to be trucked. No wonder thermal coal exports from Witbank are grinding to a halt.
Seventy dollars per ton by truck as opposed to $11 by rail makes the trade only possible at sky high global prices, which have now passed. The railway line has been sabotaged, there is a shortage of loco spares, and 11 Richards Bay Coal Terminal conveyors were destroyed by fire. It seems similar problems are now affecting Sishen iron ore exports.
Export commodities such as minerals, maize and citrus are the foundation of SA’s economy. As Mountford says, road trucking them isn’t a solution. Apart from rising diesel prices, damaged roads and looting, the basic costs are just too high.
Instead of a token deployment of troops on the Richards Bay coal line, the whole SA National Defence Force should be on patrol. And if the Chinese cannot be persuaded to supply loco spares we should be making them ourselves.
Those who sabotage railway lines or port infrastructure should face summary and draconian punishment under military law. After all, if our railways die we all die economically too.
James Cunningham Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Our railway lines, our lifelines
Degradation of network is destroying economic activity
Kulani Siweya’s timely article provides yet another example of how the degradation of SA’s rail network is destroying economic activity (“Transport collapse threatens viability of agriculture”, August 29).
The next day Supergroup CEO Peter Mountford was quoted as saying that road trucking coal to Maputo rather than Durban to save on transport wasn’t a long-term solution. Low-value commodities require efficient rail links and ports to be viable.
The Richards Bay coal line and terminal should be processing between 80Mt and 90Mt of coal per year as well as other minerals such as chrome. Yet the annual coal export trend is 50Mt, of which a big amount has to be trucked. No wonder thermal coal exports from Witbank are grinding to a halt.
Seventy dollars per ton by truck as opposed to $11 by rail makes the trade only possible at sky high global prices, which have now passed. The railway line has been sabotaged, there is a shortage of loco spares, and 11 Richards Bay Coal Terminal conveyors were destroyed by fire. It seems similar problems are now affecting Sishen iron ore exports.
Export commodities such as minerals, maize and citrus are the foundation of SA’s economy. As Mountford says, road trucking them isn’t a solution. Apart from rising diesel prices, damaged roads and looting, the basic costs are just too high.
Instead of a token deployment of troops on the Richards Bay coal line, the whole SA National Defence Force should be on patrol. And if the Chinese cannot be persuaded to supply loco spares we should be making them ourselves.
Those who sabotage railway lines or port infrastructure should face summary and draconian punishment under military law. After all, if our railways die we all die economically too.
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Richards Bay losing out to Maputo with coal exports
Transnet rail constraints force Thungela to cut coal output
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.