LETTER: Disservice to members

The findings of the Mpati commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) identified serious deficiencies in the investment of Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) monies, as well as instances of corruption, fraud and maladministration, with R35bn missing.
To date, implementing the recommendations of the commission has been shrouded in secrecy, and even parliamentary oversight is lacking.
We often hear calls from the government and members of the tripartite alliance for GEPF assets to be “invested” in mostly overstaffed/overpaid, corrupted and broke state-owned enterprises (SOEs) such as Eskom, SAA and Transnet. These “investments” generate no returns and represent investment in the business of the employer (illegal in my view).
So-called investments in businesses such as Ayo and Daybreak Farms are good examples of where the GEPF has irretrievably lost billions of rand through shenanigans at the PIC. The GEPF board of trustees that must mandate the PIC’s investment activities on its behalf also fails in its oversight fiduciary duties and appears complicit in the problem.
The fact is GEPF pensioners and serving members of the fund have no say in what transpires at the GEPF. The finance minister, deputy finance minister and Cosatu have de facto control over both the GEPF and the PIC if one analyses the appointment of the relevant boards of trustees.
Though GEPF pensioners account for about 30% of the GEPF membership, pensioners only have a single nominated trustee on the GEPF board and no representation on the PIC board of trustees. The rest are either appointed by the employer, the union or the minister. The deputy finance minister is also the appointed chair of the PIC.
It is time that the law, specifically the powers vested in the finance minister, are challenged as unconstitutional and to the detriment of the serving members and pensioners of the GEPF.
Fanie Versfeld Via email
Fanie Versfeld
