LETTER: A far from perfect precedent

31 August 2023 - 19:24
The Phala Phala game farm near Bela Bela. File picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
The Phala Phala game farm near Bela Bela. File picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

Claire Bisseker’s column refers (“Reserve Bank’s Phala Phala call is not like Primrose prime”, August 29). If the buffalo sale was a real transaction, surely the “Sudanese businessman” would have demanded the cattle or the money back by now?

The law is the law. Either enforce it, or remove it. As it stands, a precedent has been set. You only have to declare the money if you’re entitled to it, and you can keep the money undeclared for as long as you like as long as you don’t “perfect” the transaction.

As for protecting the SA consumer: we avoid the short-term pain at the cost of corrupting the system long-term. The costs will be higher in the end.

I’m getting really tired of being tired of the ANC.

Johan Prins
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

