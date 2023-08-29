Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA out of step with West and Brics

Socialist mantras are the antithesis of the capitalism that drives some of the main Brics members

29 August 2023 - 14:55
Brics countries' flags. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Having read some of the commentary in Business Day on the Brics summit it strikes me how ironic the timing was, with the world’s central bank governors meeting in Jackson Hole to discuss global monetary policy.

The socialist mantras that seem to drive SA call for nationalisation in general, and of the Reserve Bank in particular. These are the antithesis of open market economic growth and the capitalist mantras that drive the West and some of the main Brics members.

Surely we will simply not fit in, especially if the EFF is involved? The latter has been remarkably quiet, but perhaps when it wakes up it will have something to say about where this government is leading us like the Pied Piper.

Andy Clay
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

High US rates motivate Brics nations to push local currency trade

While Brics finance ministers did not explicitly endorse the idea of a common currency, they promoted the use of local currencies in trade among the ...
Economy
1 day ago

JANIS VAN DER WESTHUIZEN: Reformists, revisionists and the future of Brics

Whether the 11-member Brics will amplify the voice of the Global South is uncertain
Opinion
14 hours ago

BRIAN KANTOR: Building Brics — opportunity beckons

The enlarged Brics could establish fixed exchange rates between each other to promote trade and investment
Opinion
14 hours ago
