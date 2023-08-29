Having read some of the commentary in Business Day on the Brics summit it strikes me how ironic the timing was, with the world’s central bank governors meeting in Jackson Hole to discuss global monetary policy.
The socialist mantras that seem to drive SA call for nationalisation in general, and of the Reserve Bank in particular. These are the antithesis of open market economic growth and the capitalist mantras that drive the West and some of the main Brics members.
Surely we will simply not fit in, especially if the EFF is involved? The latter has been remarkably quiet, but perhaps when it wakes up it will have something to say about where this government is leading us like the Pied Piper.
Andy Clay Via email
LETTER: SA out of step with West and Brics
Socialist mantras are the antithesis of the capitalism that drives some of the main Brics members
Andy Clay
Via email
