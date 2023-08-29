LETTER: No unity under Zanu-PF

At its weakest point post-independence in 2008, Zanu-PF lost its parliamentary majority to a divided Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), and Morgan Tsvangirai beat Robert Mugabe in the presidential election — only for Tsvangirai’s winning percentage to be massaged below 50%, forcing a runoff that saw brutal violence unleashed on the populace.
The runoff was boycotted by Tsvangirai, Mugabe “won” and the region forced the MDC into a unity government with Zanu-PF, which used the ensuing stability to re-establish control of the country and neuter the opposition. It went on to win a two-thirds majority in parliament in 2013, and Mugabe won the presidency easily.
Zanu-PF lost the original 2008 election largely because its core supporters didn’t turn out, especially in rural areas, not because the opposition’s message resonated with a majority of the population.
The opposition and millions of us who have left Zimbabwe (and will never be allowed to vote) must come to terms with some hard truths. We know the electoral machine will always heavily favour government, by enough to ensure it has a 10% advantage heading into the polls (make it easy to vote in rural areas, make it hard in urban areas).
However, the government is careful not to rig things so blatantly that the elections are a sham. Zimbabwe’s elections are ultimately a contest between the 30% of the country that is urban and hate Zanu-PF, and the 70% of the country that is rural and cannot imagine life under a different government.
It is not enough for the opposition to win 70%-80% of the vote in Harare and Bulawayo when the two cities account for only a quarter of the electorate. Victory will come only when the rural areas are won over. That will take years of heavy investment by the opposition to engage with voters and overcome state propaganda.
Every Zimbabwean has a relative who has left the country for a better life. The job of the opposition is to convince rural voters that there is another route to prosperity that doesn’t involve Zanu-PF. That way the next generation does not have to leave to find employment.
Zimbabwe’s opposition are brave, principled individuals who could easily have given in to the hopelessness of the situation and boycotted the election. It is to their credit that they continue to believe a better future is possible.
Let Zanu-PF stew in the economic disaster it has created. Don’t legitimise it via a unity government. Across Africa, history shows that once the opposition eventually takes power the former regime collapses completely after losing the perks of office.
That day cannot come soon enough for Zimbabwe.
Suhail Suleman
Claremont
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: No unity under Zanu-PF
The ruling party should be left to stew in the disaster it has created, not legitimised via a government of unity
The call for a government of unity won’t help Zimbabweans; it will simply allow Zanu-PF to benefit from any stability it brings (“Zimbabwe’s flawed elections: why the world should intervene”, August 29). That’s the clear lesson from the last time it was attempted (2008-2013).
At its weakest point post-independence in 2008, Zanu-PF lost its parliamentary majority to a divided Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), and Morgan Tsvangirai beat Robert Mugabe in the presidential election — only for Tsvangirai’s winning percentage to be massaged below 50%, forcing a runoff that saw brutal violence unleashed on the populace.
The runoff was boycotted by Tsvangirai, Mugabe “won” and the region forced the MDC into a unity government with Zanu-PF, which used the ensuing stability to re-establish control of the country and neuter the opposition. It went on to win a two-thirds majority in parliament in 2013, and Mugabe won the presidency easily.
Zanu-PF lost the original 2008 election largely because its core supporters didn’t turn out, especially in rural areas, not because the opposition’s message resonated with a majority of the population.
The opposition and millions of us who have left Zimbabwe (and will never be allowed to vote) must come to terms with some hard truths. We know the electoral machine will always heavily favour government, by enough to ensure it has a 10% advantage heading into the polls (make it easy to vote in rural areas, make it hard in urban areas).
However, the government is careful not to rig things so blatantly that the elections are a sham. Zimbabwe’s elections are ultimately a contest between the 30% of the country that is urban and hate Zanu-PF, and the 70% of the country that is rural and cannot imagine life under a different government.
It is not enough for the opposition to win 70%-80% of the vote in Harare and Bulawayo when the two cities account for only a quarter of the electorate. Victory will come only when the rural areas are won over. That will take years of heavy investment by the opposition to engage with voters and overcome state propaganda.
Every Zimbabwean has a relative who has left the country for a better life. The job of the opposition is to convince rural voters that there is another route to prosperity that doesn’t involve Zanu-PF. That way the next generation does not have to leave to find employment.
Zimbabwe’s opposition are brave, principled individuals who could easily have given in to the hopelessness of the situation and boycotted the election. It is to their credit that they continue to believe a better future is possible.
Let Zanu-PF stew in the economic disaster it has created. Don’t legitimise it via a unity government. Across Africa, history shows that once the opposition eventually takes power the former regime collapses completely after losing the perks of office.
That day cannot come soon enough for Zimbabwe.
Suhail Suleman
Claremont
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Zimbabwe’s flawed elections: why the world should intervene
SA congratulates Zimbabwe and urges parties to resolve election disputes
Mnangagwa fends off election fraud accusation
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.