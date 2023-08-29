International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor was quoted as saying the criteria used to select new Brics members included “commitment to progressive ideas” and a “belief in peace”.
Saudi Arabia? Iran? Maybe she confused progressive with retrogressive? Or will Afghanistan be invited next year?
Dr Leon Jacobson Sasolburg
LETTER: Minister of progressive confusion
Let’s invite Afghanistan next to join Brics
