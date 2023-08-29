Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Minister of progressive confusion

Let’s invite Afghanistan next to join Brics

29 August 2023 - 16:18
Naledi Pandor. File picture: BLOOMBERG.
International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor was quoted as saying the criteria used to select new Brics members included “commitment to progressive ideas” and a “belief in peace”.

Saudi Arabia? Iran?  Maybe she confused progressive with retrogressive? Or will Afghanistan be invited next year?

Dr Leon Jacobson
Sasolburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ISAAH MHLANGA: Local and global turning points could usher in new status quo

Lower inflation and Brics summit could be significant possible markers
Opinion
4 days ago
