Are petitions worth the effort? The one objecting to the rollout of National Health Insurance (NHI) has gathered more than 65,350 signatures, an indication of people’s concerns over the negative effects premature implementation could have on our healthcare system.
Yet no effort has been made to fix the serious objections that have been raised. The department of health’s NHI pilot projects failed spectacularly, proving that the public health system is not yet capacitated to roll out NHI. What is the point of consulting the populace if their opinions will be ignored as the government forges ahead with its wishes, good or bad? Do we have a democratic government or a dictatorship?
Universal healthcare is a noble goal, but it is a huge and demanding project in terms of administration and management, material resources, infrastructure and human resources, and the knowledge base. It needs to be thoroughly researched and the obstacles to successful rollout revealed so there are no hiccups in implementation.
During the debate preceding the launch of the NHI Bill “infonomist” Wesley Diphoko remarked that “there has been lack of opinion on the technological and data readiness of SA to deliver NHI. In the US, when Obamacare was implemented they experienced serious technology challenges.”
To deal with these challenges the US established a team that consisted of leading people from technology start-ups. So, it seems the right place to start is to digitise public healthcare before rolling out the NHI.
As far back as 1996 healthcare in the hospital where I worked in Saudi Arabia was already digitised. It is an area of education that would also create employment opportunities.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa Midrand
LETTER: Anti-NHI petition ignored
The department of health has made no effort to fix the serious objections raised
