We have seen near universal praise from commentators for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s endeavours at last week’s Brics summit. However, the events of the summit undermined our moral standing, risk compromising future trade relations, and endanger the continuity of a constitutional rights-based dispensation in SA.
There appears to be a core misconception driving the response to the events of last week. Fortunately, this misconception is easy enough to resolve. An amoral foreign policy will not make us richer, and a foreign policy rooted in principle will not make us poorer. The first approach might have short-term benefits but we risk compromising ethics, our security and our reputation.
Aligning with dangerous tyrants and authoritarian regimes will erode trust in government, both foreign and domestic. There is also the potential for a spillover effect that would see our officials mimic the behaviour of their mostly deplorable Brics+ compatriots.
We can mitigate these risks and open new opportunities by focusing our foreign policy on building relationships with smaller nations that share similar values. This avoids becoming unduly entangled in competition between great powers and allows for greater flexibility, resilience and shared prosperity.
A principled foreign policy isn’t just nice to have — it is essential. It will give us truly solid alliances, boost trade, and root us to the ground in an increasingly shaky world. Far from weakening us, standing up for human rights and democracy can fuel our strength.
Forget the myth that we have to choose between being ethical and being prosperous. We have to be both.
Justin de Swardt Pretoria
LETTER: A principled foreign policy is essential
Teaming up with tyrants abroad will erode trust in government at home
