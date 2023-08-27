LETTER: Vladimir Putin a blot on Brics

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, August 24 2023. He addressed the Brics summit virtually. Picture: SPUTNIK/REUTERS
Thursday was Independence Day in Ukraine, a peaceful democratic country and one of the world’s breadbaskets — until a brutal invasion ordered by a ruthless neighbour.
Since then, Ukraine has become a bloody battlefield targeted by a military superpower. A whole nation, including women, children, the elderly, the sick and vulnerable, and even their pets, are being subjected to immense suffering.
However, Russian citizens and other nations far removed from the battlefield also suffer under this senseless war driven by the ego and lust for power of a man that is desperately clinging to power. Vladimir Putin has been accused of war crimes and a warrant for his arrest has been issued by the International Criminal Court.
How ironic that on Ukraine’s independence day that man, accused of brutal war crimes by the international community, addressed the Brics summit in Johannesburg attended by more than 20 heads of state, in a country that obtained its own freedom and democracy with the support of the community of nations. It was only the warrant for Putin’s arrest that prevented him from being present in person.
It is sad that leaders of countries that have faced wars and oppression themselves lack the moral authority to condemn this brutal invasion and insist on an immediate cessation of hostilities and withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. Talking about diplomacy and negotiation while refusing to condemn the invasion and failing to insist on withdrawal is meaningless. In fact, it is cynical.
I salute the brave nation of Ukraine and all those leaders and nations with the moral conviction to take a stand against this brutal invasion in contravention of international conventions and the rules-based international system. Sadly, this has left a bloodstain on the agenda of SA’s Brics summit.
Adding insult to injury, Wagner mercenary group head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who did Moscow’s dirty work in the war against Ukraine and recently led a rebellion against the Kremlin, was in an aircraft that “fell from the sky” near Moscow, also during the Brics summit. His end has been expected since he directly challenged Putin. How callous and cynical.
This was another blot on the proceedings at a summit that has tried to portray an image of peace and friendship.
Dawie Jacobs Pretoria
LETTER: Vladimir Putin a blot on Brics
