Chad President Mahamat Idriss Deby. Picture: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS
We would all like to believe that a time in history when dynasties ruled is long gone. However, looking at the current trend globally, many would contest this assertion.
The ascension of Hun Manet to the position of prime minister in Cambodia on August 22 carried on a prevalent occurrence in contemporary global politics. As Hun succeeded his father, Hun Sen, who has kept a firm grasp on Cambodian politics for nearly 40 years, he did so in similar fashion to fellow leaders in his region and elsewhere.
Mahamat Deby of Chad and the notorious Kim Jong-un of North Korea come to mind when I think of other state leaders who essentially inherited their positions from their fathers. What is interesting about the aforementioned three leaders is that they run hereditary dictatorships posing as democratic regimes.
It is easy to predict those who are set to continue this trend; Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, Muhoozi Kainerugaba of Uganda and Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue of Equatorial Guinea. The latter three are all being groomed to succeed their fathers, as was the case with the former three. Cases can also be made regarding the likes of Raúl Castro of Cuba, as well as Xi Jinping and the other so-called “princelings” of the People’s Republic of China.
The idea that a state leader can hand over power to his children paints a worrying picture, one in which there is a belief, especially among tyrants, that the state is a family heirloom that can be passed on to one’s children at will. As a society, democracies and autocracies should be beyond the monopolisation of state power in the hands of modern dynasties.
Neo Malebana Ndlalane Via email
LETTER: Perpetuation of ruling dynasties is worrying
