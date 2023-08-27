LETTER: Attack on sugar industry unwarranted

While spotlighting critical challenges in public health, Hofman makes the same mistake advocates of the sugar tax made previously: highlighting the sugar tax as a health intervention, despite no evidence of its effectiveness, while dismissing its destructive impact on desperately needed jobs in an economy characterised by endemic poverty and joblessness.
Since Hofman singled out SA Canegrowers for its advocacy against the sugar tax, it behoves us to not only address her critique but also highlight the real opportunities in Brics.
What is particularly strange about Hofman’s opinion is how easily she glides over the socioeconomic issues that underlie public health challenges in SA, our Brics partners and much of the developing world.
Noting that poverty is one cause of the health issues facing these countries, she proceeds to criticise these nations for adopting economic policies that support harmful “commercial determinants of health”. One of the policy decisions Hofman critiques in this regard is the failure of the SA government to increase the so-called health promotion levy, or “sugar tax”.
SA has one of the — if not the — highest levels of unemployment in the world. Millions of South Africans live below the poverty line, and nothing in our economic data suggests this will change soon. For these South Africans, holding onto whatever income a household has is often a matter of life or death. Despite this reality, Hofman argues for the increase of a sugar tax that has been shown to already have had devastating consequences for an industry whose value chain supports 1-million livelihoods in SA.
To justify this position she argues that recent data shows that sales of sugary drinks have decreased. This would be a relevant point if that had been the goal of the sugar tax, but it wasn’t. The purpose was to improve health, in particular to reduce obesity. There is no evidence that the reduction in the sale of sugary drinks has reduced obesity. This lack of evidence supports what SA Canegrowers has always contended — that the scapegoating of particular foods and ingredients is no substitute for a holistic, evidence-based approach to health.
Crippling drought
“There is no single silver bullet. Prevention and health promotion are critical, and countries need to adopt a synergistic suite of policies to make sure they work,” says Hofman, before reverting to a single-minded focus on punitive policy measures that can only worsen the challenges facing the industry.
At no point have proponents of the levy engaged with the more comprehensive approach proposed by SA Canegrowers, which includes a dietary intake study to understand the causes of obesity, public health campaigns to promote fitness, and further research to determine whether measures such as the sugar tax do in fact achieve their stated objective of reducing obesity.
To be fair, Hofman is right — the industry has been ailing for other reasons too. The industry was just emerging from a crippling drought when the levy was implemented. The milling sector had already been facing challenges that the levy worsened. All this was followed by destructive political unrest, two consecutive years of flooding, load-shedding and skyrocketing input costs due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The many challenges facing the sector do not change the fact that the sugar tax is a significant contributor to the hardships facing growers. The negative effects of the sugar tax on revenue and employment in the sector was established in a report commissioned by Nedlac, not by SA Canegrowers. These are facts on the table that pro-sugar tax advocates seem to have ignored when debating about the effectiveness of the policy.
Hofman is right about another critical thing. Brics does present opportunities for SA, notably to learn from our counterparts in these nations. Brazil in particular is one of the world’s biggest sugar producers. This has a downside, as the large volumes it produces contribute to lowering the world sugar price. But there is also an upside.
Due to the large volumes of sugar cane it produces Brazil is one of the leading countries in the development of bioethanol from sugar cane, which forms the basis for sustainable aviation fuel production. It has progressed far further than SA in this regard. If we can leverage the Brics connection to learn from Brazil, we can successfully diversify the sugar cane value chain, making growers less reliant on sugar production alone for revenue. This is just as important as partnerships to promote health, because having secure livelihoods is central to wellbeing.
SA Canegrowers is an active participant in the effort to advance sustainable aviation fuel production in SA. We will continue to do this critical work. For the sake of the 1-million livelihoods that depend on the sugar industry, we can only hope that the government will work with us to achieve this paradigm-shifting goal for the industry instead of pursuing the counterproductive, scapegoating policies Hofman and her colleagues are advancing.
Andrew Russell Chair, SA Canegrowers
Struggling sugar farmers call for domestic industry to be diversified
Minister Patel defends sugar levy in Tongaat court battle
WATCH: Small-scale cane growers to benefit from R176m lifeline
