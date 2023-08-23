As global clean energy leaders Chinese partners can help drag SA out of fossil-fuel dependence (“Ramaphosa to Xi: buy more SA goods”, August 22). The forex saved on oil imports through making use of local wind and sun resources will drive re-industrialisation if we subsidise our clean energy value chain.
However, we need to subsidise local manufacturing solar panels and batteries. Reliance on dumped Chinese exports hurts us. SA should partner with China but leverage its strategic nonalliance by drawing European financing for a decarbonised secondary industrialisation.
D Radebe Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER : Subsidise clean energy chain
China can help SA get free of fossil-fuel dependence
D Radebe
Via BusinessLIVE
