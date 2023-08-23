Opinion / Letters

LETTER : Subsidise clean energy chain

China can help SA get free of fossil-fuel dependence

23 August 2023 - 14:39
Picture: 123RF
As global clean energy leaders Chinese partners can help drag SA out of fossil-fuel dependence (“Ramaphosa to Xi: buy more SA goods”, August 22). The forex saved on oil imports through making use of local wind and sun resources will drive re-industrialisation if we subsidise our clean energy value chain.

However, we need to subsidise local manufacturing solar panels and batteries. Reliance on dumped Chinese exports hurts us. SA should partner with China but leverage its strategic nonalliance by drawing European financing for a decarbonised secondary industrialisation.

D Radebe
Via BusinessLIVE

