Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe said at the Brics summit that the government alone cannot resolve poverty. Of course not — it is government that has created poverty (“Mantashe eyes Brazil’s coalition success”, August 22).
This embarrassing truth was alluded to by President Cyril Ramaphosa recently when he noted that whites and other minorities were feeling unwanted. Considering that such minorities embody the skills base in SA, attempting to shoehorn them into tiny racial fractions of the economy is a recipe for disaster.
If we want to eradicate poverty, Mantashe and his party will first have to abolish their race quotas.
Willem Cronje Cape Town
LETTER: Race quotas sustain poverty
Trying to shoehorn minorities into tiny fractions of the economy is a recipe for disaster
