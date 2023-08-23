Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Race quotas sustain poverty

Trying to shoehorn minorities into tiny fractions of the economy is a recipe for disaster

23 August 2023 - 14:56
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe said at the Brics summit that the government alone cannot resolve poverty. Of course not — it is government that has created poverty (“Mantashe eyes Brazil’s coalition success”, August 22).

This embarrassing truth was alluded to by President Cyril Ramaphosa recently when he noted that whites and other minorities were feeling unwanted. Considering that such minorities embody the skills base in SA, attempting to shoehorn them into tiny racial fractions of the economy is a recipe for disaster.

If we want to eradicate poverty, Mantashe and his party will first have to abolish their race quotas.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

