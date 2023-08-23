Hajra Omarjee writes that “China has accused the US of protectionism, shielding its domestic industries from foreign competition through banning or heavily taxing imports from Brics member states”. (“Brics leaders firm on commitment to new world order”, August 22).
Is this statement reconcilable with SA benefiting from the US providing favourable access to its market via the African Growth & Opportunity Act? No. China seeks to expand its faux (photo-op) alignments with developing countries like SA to falsely project itself as just another victim, like the Global South.
Its enormous trade surplus with the US creates millions of jobs in China, but due to its alignment with imperialist Russia, human rights violations and bullying of its neighbours, many of those jobs are now moving to countries that, unlike SA, are focused on creating jobs and broad prosperity.
Shawn Hagedorn Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: China a faux victim
It is itself a bully and violator of human rights
Hajra Omarjee writes that “China has accused the US of protectionism, shielding its domestic industries from foreign competition through banning or heavily taxing imports from Brics member states”. (“Brics leaders firm on commitment to new world order”, August 22).
Is this statement reconcilable with SA benefiting from the US providing favourable access to its market via the African Growth & Opportunity Act? No. China seeks to expand its faux (photo-op) alignments with developing countries like SA to falsely project itself as just another victim, like the Global South.
Its enormous trade surplus with the US creates millions of jobs in China, but due to its alignment with imperialist Russia, human rights violations and bullying of its neighbours, many of those jobs are now moving to countries that, unlike SA, are focused on creating jobs and broad prosperity.
Shawn Hagedorn
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.