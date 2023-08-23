Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Brics reporting is misplaced

Why report the words of dictators instead of focusing on their human rights abuses?

23 August 2023 - 14:16
Brics countries' flags. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Why is Business Day breathlessly reporting the words of a dictator who allows no views contrary to his in China and who imprisons or worse those who dare cross him? Meanwhile, Russia is invading another country. And these are SA’s friends, the countries it aligns with (“Brics leaders firm on commitment to new world order”, August 22).

Spare us the nonsense about principles and rather report on the children kidnapped in Ukraine, the devastation of its cities and towns as citizens are murdered, the murder of those in Russia who oppose Vladimir Putin, and the endless catalogue of human rights abuses in China.

Peter Wallington
Via BusinessLIVE

