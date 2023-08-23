Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Brics falls short of potential

Power blocs can secure members’ security and are often built on natural communalities and geography

23 August 2023 - 14:50
Picture: ALET PRETORIUS
The Brics bloc should not necessarily be seen as a threat to the current world order, though it is also meant to counter the power and influence of the US and its allies.

Such blocs are not a bad thing per se. They can secure members against reckless power abuses by other countries. If Ukraine had been an EU member the Russian invasion would not have taken place.

Members of power blocs are bound by their membership to the aims and guidelines of the bloc. In principle this inhibits members from military adventures into other countries both within and outside the bloc. In essence, they have a stabilising effect. The EU, AU, Arab League, OAS [Organization of American States], Asean [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] and many others are examples.

Of course, such blocs are most effective where there are natural communalities and geographic proximity. It is in this regard that Brics will face challenges, as it already does — there has been little progress towards achieving its targets since 2010.

In addition, its emphasis is not on natural cohesion but on the common opponent, namely the US and its allies, traditionally described as the “Free World”. As the saying goes: an enemy of my enemy is my friend.

The world is observing this Brics summit with keen interest. Any efforts to destabilise the current world order will have serious implications for SA.

Dawie Jacobs
Pretoria

