Alexander Parker is right to be “bearish on SA’s energy prospects” (Energy bill’s mysterious delay is an opportunity to get it right”, August 21). We should all be generally pessimistic towards government-run electricity in this country.
Until such time as there is a full and uncontested drive to privatise electricity generation, and even transmission, in this country there will be no recovery. As reported by Parker, the attempts to sort out the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill has been fraught with bureaucratic quagmires, apathy, corruption and opportunism.
Simply, there is no sincerity or genuine will in the government to sort out Eskom. Much of this is due to sheer incompetence. When politics is put in charge, results don’t truly matter. Only connections, bribes and party allegiances. Power is all that matters then. And not the type of power that keeps the lights on.
The way to end load-shedding and stabilise our electricity is to depoliticise electricity as much as possible. It is not enough for Eskom to license ragtag micro-generators across the country. The grid must be decentralised and privatised, with private producers across the country independently feeding into it without the need to lobby for political favours, or to ensure some arbitrary racial quota on their employment and ownership credential sheet.
The free market economy relies on electricity. It should be up to the free market economy to produce this electricity with minimal intervention by a state that has proven itself incompetent and malicious.
Nicholas Woode-Smith Cape Town
LETTER: Depoliticise electricity
There is no sincerity or genuine will in the government to sort out Eskom
