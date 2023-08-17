Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Taxpayers will pick up tab for powership kickbacks

The contract price will be inflated to include ‘my time to eat’ commission

17 August 2023 - 16:28
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/Razihusin
Picture: 123RF/Razihusin

Does the blatant corruption of the SA government never cease?

Recent media reports answered the question many concerned SA citizens have been asking for months: how much money from the Karpowership deal will ending up in the pockets of the ANC, Chancellor House or connected cadres? Well, according to the reports, R111.72bn.

What have these BEE comrades done to earn this obscene amount of money? Everybody knows the contract price will be inflated to factor in the “my time to eat” commission, and the poor SA taxpayer will be picking up the tab for years to come.

Has the wanton destruction of Eskom now placed us in the dire situation where we are dependent on foreign companies (with lovely kickbacks) to bail us out?

The ANC still owes service providers millions of rand from the last election, and is now desperate for funds for the 2024 election. It will push this deal through — the future of the party depends on it.

Grant Momplé
Paarl

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Sars suspects illegal gold smelting is bleeding the fiscus

The tax agency would like the entire supply chain to be audited and investigated
Economy
12 hours ago

NSFAS CEO on leave of absence over allegations

Investigation into awarding of contracts to four companies
National
21 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
LETTER: Western Cape’s jobs strategy pays off
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: Taxpayers will pick up tab for powership ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: ANC addicted to welfare
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Mbalula is too Mba to be a Lula
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: SA needs more leaders like Cilliers Brink
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

SA’s crucial power bill in the balance as Mantashe stalls

National

EDITORIAL: Necom not quite on track to end load-shedding

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.