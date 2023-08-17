LETTER: Taxpayers will pick up tab for powership kickbacks

Does the blatant corruption of the SA government never cease?
Recent media reports answered the question many concerned SA citizens have been asking for months: how much money from the Karpowership deal will ending up in the pockets of the ANC, Chancellor House or connected cadres? Well, according to the reports, R111.72bn.
What have these BEE comrades done to earn this obscene amount of money? Everybody knows the contract price will be inflated to factor in the “my time to eat” commission, and the poor SA taxpayer will be picking up the tab for years to come.
Has the wanton destruction of Eskom now placed us in the dire situation where we are dependent on foreign companies (with lovely kickbacks) to bail us out?
The ANC still owes service providers millions of rand from the last election, and is now desperate for funds for the 2024 election. It will push this deal through — the future of the party depends on it.
Grant Momplé Paarl
