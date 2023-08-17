Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA needs more leaders like Cilliers Brink

The Tshwane mayor has refused to be cowed by Samwu’s behaviour

17 August 2023 - 15:52
City of Tshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink. Picure: DEAAN VIVIER/BEELD/GALLO IMAGES
It has been both refreshing and encouraging to read the comments of Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink in response to the violence by SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) members and supporters during their continuing unlawful strike.

The capital has been under siege for three weeks now. Despite an order from the labour court interdicting the strike, Samwu and its supporters continue to engage in wanton destruction and violence in furtherance of their unsustainable demands.

Emboldened by the lack of any real consequences in our law books, unions (and particularly those in the public sector) for decades under the Labour Relations Act have been allowed to bully employers, threatening them with conduct that is actually criminal. Employers, hoping to avoid bloodshed, concede to demands that are often out of kilter with the prevailing market conditions.

Brink has not allowed himself to be cowed by Samwu’s conduct. He has made it clear that Tshwane cannot and will not accept its demands, as doing so will have disastrous consequences for the city if implemented. He has also adopted a firmer approach to disciplining recalcitrant employees, and ordered the dismissal of about 90 who were unable or unwilling to explain their absence from work during the strike.

Hopefully, more dismissals will follow once those involved in misconduct are identified and brought to book. Once the strike is over Brink may wish to turn his attention to the bloated ranks of Tshwane employees and see where cost savings can be effected to get the city back into shape.

More firm leadership of this sort is needed if we are to rescue SA.

Neil Coetzer
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

