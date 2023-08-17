LETTER: ANC addicted to welfare

Kenneth Mokgatlhe is correctly condemns the dependency culture that has developed in SA (“Let us abandon the growing culture of dependency”, August 15). The growing welfare state is fiscally unfeasible, and it is a rot that seeps into the bones of a society, breeding resentment and depression.
The success of a welfare state should be measured by how many people no longer need welfare. But the ANC is convinced it is doing the right thing by ensuring more and more people go on welfare and never escape it.
Mokgatlhe posits that the ANC has created a dependency syndrome intentionally or unintentionally. Unfortunately, it may well be intentional. The goal of the ANC is to remain in power; to increase its control of the economy and society.
And what better way to do this than to ensure that the majority of the population relies on the state for survival? The ANC continually puts forward propaganda that grants are dependent on it staying in power — as if it is the only party in the world capable of giving out welfare.
On top of that, the ANC government has continually destroyed alternatives to welfare by destroying the economy through load-shedding and infrastructural decay, ensuring unemployment through overpowered unions and overregulation and creating a culture of centralised, big-daddy government.
The culture of dependence must end, as Mokgatlhe argues, because if it doesn’t the ANC will have all the support it needs to keep SA on a downward spiral. And by then it will be too late, as the money finally runs out.
Nicholas Woode-Smith Cape Town
Pressure on jobs eases slightly but rate remains extremely high
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Focus will be on frighteningly high jobless rate
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Let us abandon the growing culture of dependency
